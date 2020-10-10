Trump reportedly wanted to rip open his button-down to reveal a Superman T-shirt to surprise people when he left the hospital

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..
Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and..
US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital. In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:18Published
Tweets about this
Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Trump reportedly wanted to rip open his button-down to reveal a Superman T-shirt to surprise peo… https://t.co/jsj1Bzz1Ff 6 minutes ago
Politics Insider Trump reportedly wanted to rip open his button-down to reveal a Superman T-shirt to surprise people when he left th… https://t.co/KLbjzeVesU 15 minutes ago