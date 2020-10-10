Global  
 

Trump reportedly wanted to rip open his button-down to reveal a Superman T-shirt to surprise people when he left the hospital

Business Insider Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Upon leaving the hospital, Trump would rip open a button-down dress shirt to reveal a t-shirt with the Superman logo.
 Donald Trump should have stayed in hospital longer to gain sympathy from the American people, his former press secretary has said.

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..

Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and..

US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital. In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter..

