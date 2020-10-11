Southwest Airlines adding flights from Charlotte to Denver, Phoenix Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Southwest Airlines Co. is adding nonstop flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to two cities in the western U.S. Southwest (NYSE: LUV) will launch once-daily service to Denver on Nov. 4 and to Phoenix on Feb. 11, the low-cost carrier said. The Phoenix route will also operate on select dates during the holidays from November through December. Both routes will be flown on Southwest's Boeing 737 jets. "We've seen great interest from Charlotte travelers looking to travel to the west…


