The Latest: UK told it's at 'tipping point' in virus fight Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

LONDON -- One of the main medical advisers to the British government has warned that the country is at a “tipping point” in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, a day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce fresh lockdown restrictions for virus hot spots in the north of England.



England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said in a statement that the country is at a “tipping point similar to where we were in March.”



The U.K. has experienced Europe’s deadliest outbreak with more than 42,750 deaths.



Van-Tam laid out his hope that history won’t repeat itself in light of better testing and treatments, as well as greater knowledge of the virus itself.



Johnson is on Monday expected to impose additional restrictions in areas where the virus has been spreading fastest in recent weeks. Pubs and restaurants in northern cities like Liverpool for example are expected to be closed. (edited)



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— The White House doctor says President Donald Trump is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say whether Trump had tested negative. Some medical experts are skeptical that Trump could be declared free of the risk of transmitting the virus so early.



— Trump makes speech from White House balcony, 1st appearance since return to residence



— India's coronavirus cases top 7 million, a re on track to surpass the United States



— As a second wave of coronavirus infections hit, European nations seem not to have learned their lessons from the first surge



— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismisses the latest White House offer in COVID-19 aid talks but remains hopeful progress can be made toward a deal.



— Queen Elizabeth II honors the work of doctors,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester



The Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus. GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago Prime Minister: UK at perilous turning point in Covid-19 fight



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs that the UK has reached a “perilousturning point” in its fight against coronavirus, as he announced furthermeasures to curb the spread of the virus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Talk 1370 UPDATE: The Latest: UK told it's at 'tipping point' in virus fight https://t.co/kQqSdUmqn9 10 minutes ago Louis Aguirre The Latest: UK told it's at 'tipping point' in virus fight https://t.co/G88l2TKnIj 18 minutes ago 8News WRIC Richmond The Latest: UK told it's at 'tipping point' in virus fight https://t.co/mdTm3koK92 28 minutes ago Emilio J The Latest: UK told it's at 'tipping point' in virus fight https://t.co/UuJDhJV4ta 37 minutes ago ClickOnDetroit The Latest: UK told it's at 'tipping point' in virus fight https://t.co/7CXP5BG8Ir 38 minutes ago Ross Palombo The Latest: UK told it's at 'tipping point' in virus fight https://t.co/as0oDGne38 39 minutes ago Milliemandu Coronavirus map LIVE: Millions told not to leave as cases TRIPLE and reach tipping point https://t.co/zPqvgmzwwh 5 hours ago Ramona ‘Travel Alert: 10 States Now At ‘Tipping Point,’ Per Harvard-Brown Covid-19 Tracker’ “Hours earlier, the president… https://t.co/aSuWCrffgf 1 week ago

