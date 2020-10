You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York Weather: CBS2 10/10 Evening Forecast at 9PM



CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for October 10 at 9 p.m. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:09 Published 14 hours ago New Restrictions Limit Religious Gatherings In COVID-19 Hot Spots



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that 826 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, the highest number since July 15. This comes as a federal judge in Brooklyn upheld the governor's new.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:35 Published 14 hours ago New York Weather: CBS2's 10/10 Saturday Morning Update



John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:44 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this