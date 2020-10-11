Postmaster General Louis DeJoy donated more than $685,000 to the Republican National Convention

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been on the hot seat for some time now, due to his management choices that have led to a mail delivery slowdown. According to Business Insider, the House Oversight Committee has since launched an investigation into his private business. It follows a report from the...
US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is now in the hot seat for more than slowing down the mail delivery.
The USPS's decline in productivity has raised concerns about its ability to manage..