Postmaster General Louis DeJoy donated more than $685,000 to the Republican National Convention

Business Insider Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
The Republican mega-donor has been heavily criticized by Democrats over changes he's made at the US Post Office that led to mail delays amid the 2020 election cycle.
