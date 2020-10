UTI AMC shares list at over 11% discount Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company on Monday listed with a discount of over 11 per cent over its issue price of Rs 554 per share. The stock debuted at Rs 490.25, registering a decline of 11.50 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. 👓 View full article

