You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Britain's oldest working butcher who worked through the pandemic



Meet Britain's oldest working butcher - an 88-year-old who runs her own shop and has worked through the pandemic.Marian Voyce has been alone in her shop which the family started in 1932 since her.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 1 week ago Americans hope Halloween can offer an escape from our scary reality



Two in three Americans feel like they're living in a horror movie in 2020, according to new research.A study of 2,000 Americans who celebrate Halloween revealed 66% think watching a horror movie.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago Four-year-old boy who has beaten leukaemia twice starts first day of school



A brave little boy who has beaten leukaemia twice in his short life has defied the odds - to start his first day of school today (weds).Mum Kirsty Knighton said there were times she had thought she.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this