NA Proactive news snapshot: InnoCan Pharma, Metalla Royalty & Streaming, PreveCeutical Medical, Newgioco ...

InnoCan Pharma Corporation (CSE:INNO) announced on Friday that the company had achieved a “major milestone” in developing its unique CBD-loaded Liposome Platform Technology (LPT) for injectable CBD. Very few active ingredients of CBD are absorbed into the body, thanks to liver enzymes, which destroy over 80% of the essential components. However, LPT can enable increased bioavailability, targeted towards a specific organ or body part, with precise time and dosage control. A study carried out on mice by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Israel on Innocan's CBD-loaded LPT showed a “prolonged release” of CBD into the blood for “at least three weeks after one administration.” Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) (CVE:MTA) continues to grow its asset portfolio and has reported an increase in revenue and operating margin in its first quarter to August 31, 2020. The firm now holds 50 precious metal royalty and streams and recognized revenue from these assets in the three month period of C$0.5 million, compared to C$0.2 million in the same quarter of 2019. The group's operating cash margin for the period came in at US$1,720.88 compared to US$1,074.80 per attributable gold equivalent ounce in fiscal first quarter last year. PreveCeutical Medical Inc (CSE:PREV) (OTCQB:PRVCF) (FRA:18H) says it will submit a revised application to Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) over potential funding for its cannabis sol-gel nasal program to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It comes after the health sciences group received notification that its initial plan, made as part of the second phase of Canada's National Medical Research Strategy, would not be receiving further consideration. Newgioco Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWGI) via its wholly-owned subsidiary Multigioco Srl plans to install up to 400 new self-service point-of-sale locations throughout Italy with the launch of NGoy Virtual Operator terminals. The company said it has commenced installation with the first 100 NGoy terminals to be operational in Italy by December 2020 and an additional 300 to be installed through 2021. Additionally, Newgioco intends to expand the deployment of the NGoy terminals in other European countries that permit regulated sports betting. The Newgioco design-built kiosk, commissioned under a previously announced agreement with VNE Produzione Srl, is an all-in-one self-service terminal that allows frictionless access to player gaming accounts for remote deposits and withdrawals along with the convenience of loading and re-loading of pre-paid cards, phone cards, and a variety of other banking services, including bill-paying features. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (CNSX:LXX.CN) has updated on the status of its relationship between Altria Ventures Inc and the Lexaria Nicotine business. The firm, which specializes in innovative drug delivery platforms, said Altria now has non-exclusive license rights to use DehydraTECHTM drug delivery technology for both the US and worldwide markets under a predefined royalty structure payable to Lexaria Nicotine. FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCPINK:FUNFF), an online gaming company, announced Monday that it sold its interest in an assigned debt of C$833,730 to Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQT). The move will pay FansUnite C$658,212 and reduce its own long term debt to Victory Square down to C$40,000, the company said. The company came to possess the interest in the assigned debt because of a game financing agreement between V2 Games and Just Games Interactive Entertainment LLC, doing business as Kung Fu Factory, in February 2019. FansUnite acquired the debt through an interest purchase agreement with V2 Games in December. The Flowr Corporation (CVE:FLWR) (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) has closed on a fifth tranche from its C$3 million agreement with Terrace Global Inc (CVE:TRCE) to help fund its outdoor medical cannabis site in Portugal. The facility in Aljustrel is jointly operated with Terrace Global, a Canadian company focused on the development and acquisition of international cannabis assets.Under the fifth tranche, Flowr will receive C$1 million as part of the equity line and profit share agreement with Terrace Global, which will fund the operations and certain expenditures at Aljustrel in exchange for common shares and warrants in Flowr. Terrace Global is expected to fund at least C$3 million under the agreement. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX), a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases in both humans and animals, has said it will present two abstracts relating to its first product, the Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test, at the 2020 Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) Virtual Annual Conference, which takes place from Thursday, October 15 through Saturday, October 17. The first abstract "Characterizing Circulating Nucleosomes in the Plasma of Dogs with Lymphoma," will be presented on Friday, October 16 at 1.30pm Eastern Time. The second abstract, "Characterizing Circulating Nucleosomes in the Plasma of Dogs with Hemangiosarcoma," will be presented on Saturday, October 17 at 11.15am Eastern Time. Volition will release further details regarding these abstracts on Friday, October 16. Volition will also sponsor the 2020 VCS Virtual Annual Conference and will be providing more information about the veterinary applications of its Nucleosomics technology for early detection of cancer and other diseases from a virtual exhibition booth at the event. Aftermath Silver Ltd (CVE:AAG) announced Friday that it has granted 5.5 million incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the company at a price of 80 cents for a period of five years. The options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the company's stock option plan. Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZTC) has signed an agreement with Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (CVE:ZAIR) to provide its ZimtuAdvantage program. Zimtu shall receive $8,333 per month for a period of twelve months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the contract. ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs. Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, has announced that presentations from the Growth Opportunities Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at https://bit.ly/2SALYqm. The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks. 👓 View full article

