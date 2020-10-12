Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish veterinarians and farmers have begun culling at least 2.5 million minks in northern Denmark, authorities said Monday, after coronavirus has been reported in at least 63 farms.



The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration is handling the culling of the infected animals while breeders who have non-infected animals on a farm within 8 kilometers (5 miles) of an infected farm must put them to sleep themselves, said Flemming Kure Marker of the government agency.



”We are moving forward, we are getting it done,” he said of the culling that started Thursday in the village of Gjoel, west of Aalborg, adding it could last months, depending on the spread of the virus.



There was no immediate figures on how many animals have already been killed.



On Friday, a mink farmer refused to let authorities enter his farm to cull the animals and a padlock had to been cut, police spokesman Henrik Skals told The Associated Press. Over the weekend, a handful of protesters were removed outside two mink farms, he added.



The administration said breeders with non-infected minks will get 100% compensation while those with infected animals will receive less as an incentive for farmers to keep the infection out of their herds.



Denmark is among the largest mink exporters in the world and produces an estimate 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of the global mink production. Most of its exports go to China and Hong Kong.



The coronavirus pandemic could “threaten the entire profession,” said Tage Pedersen, chairman of Danish Fur Breeders Association. “All breeders are right now in a huge amount of uncertainty and frustration over this ‘meteor’ that has fallen on our heads.”



Scientists are... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Big 2 News KMID Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms https://t.co/Fry10OH57e 2 minutes ago Pvncak-Fvng 乔峰 RT @Independent: Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms https://t.co/VFgHuwBSTf 3 minutes ago todayheadline Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms https://t.co/1fHmAFsyMe 10 minutes ago Biedex Markets Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms#stockmarkets#2019-2020_coronavirus_pandemic… https://t.co/dzdePBCosG 12 minutes ago Emilio J Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms https://t.co/dGCc47a1eW 14 minutes ago Zla Official Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms https://t.co/gXhjJt5j85 16 minutes ago Zla Official Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms 17 minutes ago The Independent Danes start culling 2.5 million minks after virus hits farms https://t.co/VFgHuwBSTf 21 minutes ago

