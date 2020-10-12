Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK unveils 3-level lockdown plan; Liverpool at highest risk

SeattlePI.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow a resurgent outbreak, putting the northern city of Liverpool into the highest risk category and shutting its pubs, gyms and betting shops.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the three-tier national system was designed to “simplify and standardize” a confusing patchwork of local rules, as the country faces a “crucial phase” in which hospitals are now filling up with more COVID-19 patients than in March, when he ordered a national lockdown.

“These figures are flashing at us like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet, and we must act now,” he said.

Shops, schools and universities would remain open in all areas. Johnson told lawmakers that the goal of the new system was to save lives and prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed without “shuttering our lives and our society” through a new national lockdown.

But pubs, restaurants and other hospitality businesses pushed back, with some industry leaders threatening a legal challenge against the rules and arguing that they are not to blame for rising infections.

After falling during the summer, coronavirus cases are rising in the U.K. as winter approaches, with northwest and northeast England seeing the steepest increases. Liverpool has one of the country’s most severe outbreaks, with about 600 cases per 100,000 people, even more than the hard-hit European cities of Madrid and Brussels.

Under the new measures, areas in England are classified at medium, high or very high risk, and placed under restrictions of varying severity.

Areas in the lowest tier will follow existing national restrictions, including a 10 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants and a ban on more than six people gathering. In...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AI predicts patients at highest risk for severe pain, increased opioid use post-surgery [Video]

AI predicts patients at highest risk for severe pain, increased opioid use post-surgery

Artificial intelligence (AI) used in machine learning models can predict which patients are at highest risk for severe pain after surgery, and help determine who would most benefit from personalised..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK goes into three-tiered lockdown, Liverpool at highest alert

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK goes into three-tiered lockdown, Liverpool at highest alert The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow a resurgent outbreak, putting the northern city of...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

joyclinrc13

Joyclin Ruth Coates RT @globebusiness: Boris Johnson unveils three-level lockdown plan for U.K. https://t.co/C5m63mSZ3b 2 minutes ago

latetango

latetango RT @newzpick1: UK unveils 3-level lockdown plan; Liverpool at highest risk – world news https://t.co/pjcoC8t5Yl 10 minutes ago

newzpick1

newzpick UK unveils 3-level lockdown plan; Liverpool at highest risk – world news https://t.co/pjcoC8t5Yl 11 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times UK unveils 3-level lockdown plan; Liverpool at highest risk https://t.co/BGpHcxAnlE 22 minutes ago

globebusiness

Report on Business Boris Johnson unveils three-level lockdown plan for U.K. https://t.co/C5m63mSZ3b 23 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: UK unveils 3-level lockdown plan; Liverpool at highest risk https://t.co/XbQkDuoate 31 minutes ago

TucsonStar

Arizona Daily Star LONDON (AP) — The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow… https://t.co/xaIJOHRneV 33 minutes ago

twinfallstn

Times-News LONDON (AP) — The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow… https://t.co/mCqU52XUxR 34 minutes ago