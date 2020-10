You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Key States’ GOP Parties Encourage Vote-By-Mail Despite Trump’s Unfounded Claims of Fraud



Voting by mail may continue to be questioned and derided by President Trump, but state Republican parties in a few battleground states are encouraging voters to do just that for the upcoming election... Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:47 Published on August 21, 2020

Tweets about this DEPLORABLE NATIONALIST RT @Politicsinsider: California Republicans embrace illegal ballot harvesting after Trump and the GOP spent months decrying the practice ht… 1 minute ago Eliel Sepulchro California Republicans embrace illegal ballot harvesting after Trump and the GOP spent months decrying the practice… https://t.co/Ltg8rdgFlA 4 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - California Republicans embrace illegal ballot harvesting after Trump and the GOP spent months de… https://t.co/GiHOIXDSTb 6 minutes ago Politics Insider California Republicans embrace illegal ballot harvesting after Trump and the GOP spent months decrying the practice https://t.co/vxb9f0XLaJ 13 minutes ago