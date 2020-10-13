Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US techies are banking on Joe Biden

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Social media comments and anecdotal evidence suggest that techies in India tend to support Donald Trump. Partly because of his strong anti-China stand. But their counterparts in the US – often in the very same companies – are putting their money behind Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in the upcoming US election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies [Video]

After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies

[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published
Joe Biden delivers remarks at Union Terminal [Video]

Joe Biden delivers remarks at Union Terminal

Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks at a closed event at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Oct. 12, 2020.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 32:52Published
Joe Biden delivers remarks in Cincinnati [Video]

Joe Biden delivers remarks in Cincinnati

Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks at a closed event at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Oct. 12, 2020.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 34:23Published

Tweets about this