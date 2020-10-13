US techies are banking on Joe Biden Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Social media comments and anecdotal evidence suggest that techies in India tend to support Donald Trump. Partly because of his strong anti-China stand. But their counterparts in the US – often in the very same companies – are putting their money behind Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in the upcoming US election. 👓 View full article

