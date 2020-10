Wochit Tech - Published 8 hours ago Video Credit:- Published COVID-19 Reinfection In U.S., Man Has No Known Underlying Health Issues 00:31 The first known case of COVID-19 reinfection in the United States has occurred. The 25-year-old man who was reinfected has no underlying health conditions to increase his risk. He was infected with two distinct genetic strains within 48 days after testing negative in-between. His second infection was...