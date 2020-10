Wipro Q2 results: Net profit declines 3.4% to Rs 2,465 cr; Rs 9,500-cr buyback plan announced Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Wipro, which had registered a net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) at Rs 2,552.7 crore in the year-ago period, has priced the buyback programme at Rs 400 per share. Wipro's revenue for the September quarter was nearly flat at Rs 15,114.5 crore. 👓 View full article

