Bank of America, Duke Energy top list of donors to Republican National Convention

bizjournals Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Bank of America Corp. and Duke Energy Corp. donated more than $9 million combined – the largest corporate gifts overall – to the local organizing committee that presided over the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, according to new federal financial disclosures. CLT Host 2020, the local nonprofit organizer of the 2020 RNC, raised $44.8 million in all and spent $38.1 million. Of the remaining $6.7 million, roughly half has been allocated for economic development and philanthropic causes.…
