The WTO has ruled the EU can impose around $4 billion in tariffs on US goods in retaliation for Boeing subsidies Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The US took European countries to the WTO in 2004 for subsidies to Airbus. The EU reciprocated with a case against US support for Boeing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this