✨Female Lil Cheeba ✨ RT @50shadeofMOCHA: EVERYBODY ON MY TIMELINE, PLEASE REGISTER TO VOTE!!! PAY ATTENTION TO THE DEADLINES. 22 seconds ago

🍪🧸 EVERYBODY ON MY TIMELINE, PLEASE REGISTER TO VOTE!!! PAY ATTENTION TO THE DEADLINES. 52 seconds ago

🌹Justice for Floyd, No Military Police State RT @VT_Engage: Virginia-based #Hokies, are you registered to vote? Today is the last day in VA to register! Head to https://t.co/JX0bSyht6i… 4 minutes ago

Bill Nigh RT @mjbeckel: Reminder: Today is the last day to register to vote in Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, and Washington DC, if you don't want to ut… 5 minutes ago

Joan’s Camouflage Pant Fetish RT @ABC: Today, October 13th, is the voter registration deadline for: -Virginia -Kansas -Louisiana -New Jersey -Oregon -West Virginia Find… 5 minutes ago

PAL RT @tpt: Did you know today is the last day to register to vote online in Minnesota? Registration deadlines: 💻 Online: Oct. 13 📬 By mail… 8 minutes ago

Dan Kwas RT @patrickdmarley: Wednesday is the last day to register online or by mail to vote in Wisconsin. Here's what to know and what deadlines… 10 minutes ago