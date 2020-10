🇩🇴 武士 RT @nytopinion: "It’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase 'Protect Black women' is controversial," says @theestallion https… 2 seconds ago Kentucky Jacquerie RT @TheRoot: In a her New York Times op-ed, Megan Thee Stallion says she’s not afraid of criticism and “protect black women” is not a contr… 1 minute ago Ogonna Nwasike RT @businessinsider: Megan Thee Stallion says Black women are 'expected once again to deliver' an election win for Democrats, but are still… 3 minutes ago