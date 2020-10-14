Global  
 

Wisconsin judge blocks governor's order limiting capacity

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin sued on Tuesday. Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel on Wednesday blocked the order and set a court date for Monday.

The Democratic governor's order, issued last week, limited the number of customers in any indoor establishment to 25% of capacity.

The Tavern League argued that the order amounted to “defacto closure.”

___

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin has sued Gov. Tony Evers' administration over new limits on bar and restaurant capacity.

The lawsuit by the powerful lobbying group, filed in Sawyer County on Tuesday, seeks to immediately block enforcement of Evers' latest order capping customers to 25% of the establishment's capacity limit.

The Tavern League said the order amounts to a “defacto closure.”

“My members are good people — they’re hard-working. They care about their community. They care about their employees,” Tavern League lobbyist Scott Stenger said. “They are seeing generations of their business wiped away.”

Plaintiffs include the statewide Tavern League, the Sawyer County Tavern League and the Flambeau Forest Inn in the village of Winter, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The lawsuit argues that the Flambeau Forest Inn would be forced to limit its capacity to 10 people under the state order, which would include five customers and five employees needed to operate the restaurant.

“This would be approximately 5% of Flambeau’s normal seating capacity. Flambeau could not operate profitably under these conditions and would be...
