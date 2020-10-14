In Her Own Words: Chemistry Exec Taylor Guglielmo’s ‘Dummies' Guide to Failing Less for WFHSTs’ Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As our communities reopen, women across America see their lives becoming more complicated as they juggle responsibilities at home and at work (which is often still at home), caring for coworkers, customers and family. Taylor Guglielmo looks at her role as WFHST (work-from-home substitute teacher) with a heavy dose of exhaustion…and humor. "Here I sit, day 231 as a WFHST (work-from-home substitute teacher). I'm hiding on the floor of my closet, using a pile of dirty laundry to balance my computer,… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

