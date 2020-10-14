Micron Waste subsidiary ships medical grade face masks to a British Columbia municipality Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Micron Waste Technologies Inc (CSE:MWM) (OTCMKTS:MICWF) revealed on Wednesday that its subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc, a producer of personal protective equipment in Canada, has shipped its first order of three-ply medical grade face masks to a lower mainland British Columbia municipality and has submitted bids to provincial government tenders. The Vancouver-based company said the three-ply medical mask manufacturing assembly line, which makes both blue and black face masks, is operating at “maximum efficiency.” Micron's Made in Canada medical grade face masks are compliant with ASTM F2100 standards. Among other technical specifications, the ASTM level three requirements ensure that medical face masks have a bacterial filtration efficiency of greater than or equal to 98%, which is the highest level of performance under the ASTM F2100 standards. Both Health Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognize the ASTM F2100 standards. READ: Micron Waste says subsidiary's three-ply surgical face masks meet American Society for Testing and Materials Level 3 specifications In a statement, Micron Technologies president Harvey Sidhu said: "Now that we have met the ASTM Level Three Requirements and our three-ply medical mask manufacturing assembly line is operating at full capacity, we will focus on marketing our products to provincial and municipal governments, as well as corporations.” Sidhu noted that there is a current shortage in the supply of medical grade face masks in North America. “We hope to have success with the government tenders across Canada and United States. We have submitted several provincial government bids that we believe are very competitive and we hope to have success with several of these bids in the coming weeks," he added. Micron Technologies said it has also received its N95 mask-manufacturing machine and has produced and submitted N95 face masks to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for certification as medical grade N95 face masks. Meanwhile, Micron Technologies noted that it has a new website through which it is selling its medical grade 'Made in Canada' face masks. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

