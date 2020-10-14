Ohio extends restaurant patio expansions, makes to-go drinks permanent
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () To-go cocktails and expanded patios for restaurants and bars will continue in Ohio. And that might not be the only positive news coming for struggling restaurant and bar operators. Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday signed multiple bills into law, including House Bill 669, which makes permanent the ability for restaurants and bars to sell to-go alcoholic drinks for carryout or delivery. It also extends temporary liquor permit expansions that allow for larger outdoor seating until the end of 2022. Both…