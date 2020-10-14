Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Business •
Markets
Money
Cryptocurrencies
Real Estate
Legal
Corporate News
One News Page
>
Business News
>
Morrisons and Waitrose ditch glitter for Christmas
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Morrisons and Waitrose ditch glitter for Christmas
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (
11 hours ago
)
The supermarkets won't use glitter in own-brand crackers and cards as part of sustainability efforts.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Amy Coney Barrett
Amazon
Joe Biden
Apple Inc.
Supreme Court of the United States
Facebook
National Football League
Democratic Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Barron Trump
Nick Saban
Shay Shariatzadeh
John Cena
New York Post
Braves
WORTH WATCHING
With more early voting, Trump races against time
'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham
'Coming to America' Sequel Headed to Amazon | THR News
US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump