🎃Jesh-o-Lantern🎃 RT @AP: BREAKING: President Trump's teenage son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus but had no symptoms, first lady Melania Trump… 1 second ago Roberta Halpern RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking: In a new letter, Melania Trump says that Barron Trump also tested positive for the coronavirus. He had no sympt… 1 second ago Mad World First lady Melania Trump says Barron Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms. https://t.co/v5AyWrJMWR 2 seconds ago Bill Both RT @JenniferJJacobs: Trump’s youngest son, Barron, 14, tested positive, but exhibited no symptoms, according to the 1st lady. He has since… 2 seconds ago John Darbonne RT @independant1492: Breaking: Barron Trump tested positive for the virus. Trump cannot keep his own family safe. Is there any wonder w… 4 seconds ago Damien Gallegos RT @RachelAcenas: BREAKING: FLOTUS reveals Barron Trump tested positive for Covid-19 but experienced no symptoms: "In one way I was glad th… 4 seconds ago Hey, DivaD RT @NYMag: Melania Trump said in a statement Wednesday that Barron Trump had tested positive for coronavirus sometime after she and Donald… 4 seconds ago Dansapiper Soooo now,, Barron has tested positive for covid, thanks to dad. Trump can't protect his own family. Think he can p… https://t.co/awo2oiZXMT 5 seconds ago