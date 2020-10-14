Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arizona Silver Exploration to resume drilling at Philadelphia gold and silver project

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Arizona Silver Exploration Inc (CVE:AZS) (OTCMKTS:AZASF) announced Wednesday that drilling is set to resume at the company's Philadelphia gold-silver project in Mohave County, Arizona.  A core drill rig is on site and the crew should return from break next week, the company said, and a reverse circulation (RC) drill rig will mobilize to the site next week. The exploration drilling is focused on testing the down dip extensions of the high grade gold-silver mineralization intersected in the company’s most recent round of drilling. A total of 10 holes are currently planned in this next round of drilling, the company said. The RC drill rig will drill pre-collar holes to within 100 feet of the target high grade vein, and the core rig will then re-enter the holes to core through the targeted projection of the vein. READ: Arizona Silver Exploration reveals more high-grade gold and silver intercepts from its Philadelphia project in Mohave County The company also announced the addition of two additional claims onto the southern end of the area, which now spans 20 claims. Follow up sampling is underway due to earlier results that indicated anomalous gold and silver, the company said.  "We are excited to continue drilling the main vein target down dip of the previously intersected high grade,” Vice President of Exploration Greg Hahn said in a statement. “The nearby Oatman gold deposits have a depth extent of between 700 and 1000+ feet, and vein textures at Philadelphia indicate we have drilled only the very top of the boiling zone, so we have great expectations for drilling down the dip of the previously announced high-grade intercepts." Philadelphia was discovered in the late 1800s and operated intermittently, mainly between 1917 and 1935 as a 50-tonne-per-day (tpd) underground mine. Past production ranged from 10 to 27 g/t gold with historic silver grades in the production shaft averaging 420 g/t silver. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Teen wins National Gold Award for sexual assault database

Teen wins National Gold Award for sexual assault database 02:03

 A teen from Illinois won the prestigious National Gold Award from the Girl Scouts because of her college sexual assault database. While applying for college last fall, campus safety was top of mind for now college freshman Therese Malinowski. Last year, with the help of the Illinois Coalition Against...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Frenzy near Bangalore after rumours gold coins rained from the sky [Video]

Frenzy near Bangalore after rumours gold coins rained from the sky

A frenzy followed rumours that it rained gold coins near Bangalore, India, on Saturday 10 October.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:36Published
Cyberpunk 2077 is officially finished: 'Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold!' [Video]

Cyberpunk 2077 is officially finished: 'Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold!'

CD Projekt has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is officially done.The company’s official Twitter account celebrated the news with a portrait of Johnny Silverhand, .an important character in the game..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:56Published
Police: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot 9 Times In South Philadelphia Lowe’s Parking Lot [Video]

Police: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot 9 Times In South Philadelphia Lowe’s Parking Lot

A 21-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened in the parking lot of Lowe’s on the 2100 block of Christopher..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Arizona Silver Exploration reveals more high-grade gold and silver intercepts from its Philadelphia project in Mohave County

 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc (CVE:AZS) (OTCMKTS:AZASF) continues to reveal high-grade gold and silver intercepts from its Philadelphia precious metals project...
Proactive Investors

Newrange Gold shares surge as it hits near surface oxide gold mineralization at Pamlico

 Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) shares surged on Tuesday as the explorer posted highly encouraging drilling assays from its flagship Pamlico project...
Proactive Investors

Arrow Minerals identifies strong conductors at Strickland VMS project

 Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has identified seven large discrete conductors in an airborne electromagnetic survey at the Strickland Copper-Gold Project in...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this