Mediclaim policyholders see premiums rise 70% Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Annual premium on health covers have risen by 40%-70% for policyholders after insurance companies hiked rates following a regulatory diktat to widen coverage and standardise conditions with regard to exclusions. 👓 View full article

