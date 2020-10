Once unthinkable, cargo from Dubai arrives in Haifa



One of the first cargo ships to arrive from the UAE to Israel docked in Haifa's port on Monday. Eight containers filled with electronics, cleaning supplies, iron and firefighting equipment were.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago

Future sparkles for UAE-Israeli diamond trade



Diamond traders in Dubai say they have been inundated with enquiries from Israelis, who traditionally do their business in Belgium's Antwerp -- the world's biggest centre for traders of rough and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51 Published 2 weeks ago