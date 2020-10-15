FDA Approves 1st Ebola Drug, CYCN Drops Sickle Cell Disease Drug, VRTX Plunges In After-hours Trade Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Today's Daily Dose brings you news about AnaptysBio's generalized pustular psoriasis trial results, Cyclerion discontinuing its Sickle Cell Disease drug program, FDA approving the first drug for Ebola, analyst's new price target of Replimune stock, and Vertex halting its phase II study of VX-814 in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

