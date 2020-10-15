Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Cuts Price Of Model S

RTTNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has cut the price of its Model S Long Range sedan. Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted, "The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!" Further, in a reply to a tweet, Musk confirmed that Tesla is starting production on Model Y seven seater next month, with plans for initial deliveries in early December.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Tesla Working On Seven-Seater Model Y

Tesla Working On Seven-Seater Model Y 00:25

 Tesla Working On Seven-Seater Model Y

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla Quietly Lowers Model S Sticker Price for a Second Time [Video]

Tesla Quietly Lowers Model S Sticker Price for a Second Time

Tesla has quietly lowered the price of its Model S sedans as demand for the flagship car falters, even as Tesla continues to churn out record numbers of EVs.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:45Published
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Design [Video]

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Design

In the vehicle interior, the ID.4 1ST Max boasts superior comfort. It includes electrically adjustable seats, a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, acoustic glass, 3-zone Climatronic system and an..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:24Published
Tesla Model Y for kids [Video]

Tesla Model Y for kids

Radio Flyer has partnered up with Tesla Design Studio to deliver My First Model Y. A ride on in the shape of the Tesla Model Y. Designed for children ages 1.5 to 4 years old and features the iconic..

Credit: Autoblog Minute     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Lucid Motors prices its cheapest EV, prompting Elon Musk taunts and Tesla price cuts

 Lucid Motors Inc. started taking reservations on Wednesday for the lowest priced version of its upcoming line of luxury electric vehicles. Tesla Inc. quickly...
bizjournals


Tweets about this