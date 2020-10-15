Tesla Cuts Price Of Model S

Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has cut the price of its Model S Long Range sedan. Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted, "The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!" Further, in a reply to a tweet, Musk confirmed that Tesla is starting production on Model Y seven seater next month, with plans for initial deliveries in early December.
In the vehicle interior, the ID.4 1ST Max boasts superior comfort. It includes electrically adjustable seats, a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, acoustic glass, 3-zone Climatronic system and an..