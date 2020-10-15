Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oxford University Scientists Develop 5-minute Rapid Antigen Test For COVID-19

RTTNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Oxford University scientists claimed to have developed a rapid antigen test to diagnose coronavirus infection in less than five minutes. Revealing the results of the test on Thursday, researchers said they hope to start making the testing devices early next year. The Oxfordshire-based University will have to wait for six months to get it approved. The rapid antigen test is ideal for use in mass t
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Oxford scientists develop a 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test|Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Oxford scientists develop a 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test|Oneindia News

As the race to develop the Coronavirus vaccine rages on across the world, Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Women say it takes this long to have 'the talk' about kids in a relationship [Video]

Women say it takes this long to have 'the talk' about kids in a relationship

Over six in 10 women planning to have a family said it's an absolute deal-breaker in the dating scene if their partner doesn't want kids, according to new research.The study asked 3,000 American women..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Punjab University Asst. Prof develops rapid mechanism to identify human, non-human bloodstains [Video]

Punjab University Asst. Prof develops rapid mechanism to identify human, non-human bloodstains

For solving a crime one of the major components is chemical profiling of bloodstains. Doctor Vishal Sharma Assistant Professor of Forensic Science and Criminology department of Punjab University..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published

Tweets about this