CleanSpark reveals award of $370,000 order for its intelligent automatic transfer switch (ATS) switchgear Thursday, 15 October 2020

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK), a diversified software and services company, said it has been awarded a $370,000 order for its intelligent automatic transfer switch (ATS) switchgear. The company's intelligent switchgear is used to automatically transfer power supply from a primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage, thus assuring uninterrupted power. These intelligent units also allow the system owner the opportunity to participate in regional energy markets when it makes financial sense to sell surplus power back to the grid. The order represents a follow-on order for a Houston, Texas-based energy developer specializing in natural gas turbine powered microgrids. The final deployments of these units are expected to be on multiple Texas locations of the nation's largest retail chain. READ: CleanSpark subsidiary p2klabs wins $1M contract extension from LAWCLERK.LEGAL "This intelligent switchgear order further validates CleanSpark's unique energy solutions and strengthens our strong revenue outlook to begin our new fiscal year. Increasing frequency of power outages due to grid instability, natural disasters and wildfires is expected to result in significant continued interest for both our hardware and software solutions," stated Zachary Bradford, CleanSpark's chief executive officer in a statement. CleanSpark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Its software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment, and its product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses. Contact the author at [email protected] 👓 View full article

