News24.com | Struggling Virgin Australia appoints Jayne Hrdlicka as new CEO Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Former budget airline boss Jayne Hrdlicka will become Virgin Australia's first female chief executive after the struggling airline's administrators announced Thursday its current boss would step down. 👓 View full article

