Bobby Drakeford sees progress but worries about Charlotte sustaining momentum Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Bobby Drakeford has spent a lifetime around Charlotte’s real estate industry. He’s built The Drakeford Co. into a boutique firm specializing in urban infill residential with a track record of success. But he sees financing as the No. 1 hurdle for Black business owners in real estate. 👓 View full article

