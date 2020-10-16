Twitter service restored following global platform outage

Global  
 

Twitter was restored on Thursday evening after a technical problem caused a global outage of nearly two hours on the social media platform used by hundreds of millions worldwide. The outage marked a new setback for the company, which for the past two days has been fending off accusations of bias over its decision to block a news report critical of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
