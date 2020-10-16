Global  
 

'Mr. Rogers' versus 'someone's crazy uncle': There wasn't a debate on Thursday, but the dueling town hall format played to Joe Biden's strengths

Business Insider Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Not much new happened during the split-screen chaos, but Biden's penchant for retail politics kept him in a strong position when Trump needed a break.
 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden held competing town halls on Thursday a week ahead of their presidential debate.

