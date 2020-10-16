The opioid crisis: Insights from Franklin County Health officials Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

How has the opioid epidemic impacted Franklin County in 2020? Dr. Anahi Ortiz, Franklin County coroner: I’m just going to say bluntly, it’s been catastrophic. By the first six months of 2020, current data shows that we saw a 73.4% increase in overdose fatalities in Franklin County. We’ve already surpassed the total number of overdose fatalities we saw all of last year with several months still to go. Can you confidently say there is a direct correlation between the impact of COVID-19 and… 👓 View full article

