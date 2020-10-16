'One of the craziest years ever': St. Louis restaurant goes from shutting down to winning $25,000
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Even before the Covid-19 pandemic forced restaurant owners to cook up different ways to dish out meals to diners, it was a challenging year for Steve Ewing. The namesake behind Steve’s Hot Dogs and Burgers made the difficult decision in January to close up shop for good. “Thank you for 11 unforgettable years,” his post on Facebook ended, announcing the Feb. 1 closure at the only remaining location in Tower Grove East. “So that whole week of customers are coming in, I'm really having a…
A Houston restaurant institution is celebrating 79 years in the community. It was back in 1941 that Raul Molina Sr. and his wife Mary opened their first restaurant on West Gray Street. Now, his three..