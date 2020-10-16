ChiKo coming to Bethesda Row

Friday, 16 October 2020 () Popular fast-casual Chinese-Korean restaurant ChiKo will open a new location in Bethesda Row. The restaurant, which offers Sichuan hot fried chicken sandwiches, rice bowls and much more, including vegetarian, vegan and kids items, already has locations in Capitol Hill and Dupont Circle in D.C. and has had concessions outposts at Nationals Park and Capital One Area. There’s also a ChiKo location in Encinitas, California. ChiKo comes from restauranteurs Drew Kim, Danny Lee and Scott Drewno, who…