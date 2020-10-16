ChiKo coming to Bethesda Row Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Popular fast-casual Chinese-Korean restaurant ChiKo will open a new location in Bethesda Row. The restaurant, which offers Sichuan hot fried chicken sandwiches, rice bowls and much more, including vegetarian, vegan and kids items, already has locations in Capitol Hill and Dupont Circle in D.C. and has had concessions outposts at Nationals Park and Capital One Area. There’s also a ChiKo location in Encinitas, California. ChiKo comes from restauranteurs Drew Kim, Danny Lee and Scott Drewno, who… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The MoCoShow (MCS) Chiko to Take Over Prima Location at Bethesda Row Chiko, a Chinese-Korean fine-casual restaurant is coming to Beth… https://t.co/xKis5r9Cbf 14 hours ago Bethesda Beat Chiko, a fast-casual Chinese-Korean restaurant, could be coming to Bethesda Row by the end of the year https://t.co/po54PpLauN 17 hours ago DMV Dining RT @jsidman: Another @ChikoFRC is coming to Bethesda this winter https://t.co/SXpf7nsEyz 23 hours ago Jessica Sidman Another @ChikoFRC is coming to Bethesda this winter https://t.co/SXpf7nsEyz 23 hours ago

