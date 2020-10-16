Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ChiKo coming to Bethesda Row

bizjournals Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Popular fast-casual Chinese-Korean restaurant ChiKo will open a new location in Bethesda Row. The restaurant, which offers Sichuan hot fried chicken sandwiches, rice bowls and much more, including vegetarian, vegan and kids items, already has locations in Capitol Hill and Dupont Circle in D.C. and has had concessions outposts at Nationals Park and Capital One Area. There’s also a ChiKo location in Encinitas, California. ChiKo comes from restauranteurs Drew Kim, Danny Lee and Scott Drewno, who…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheMoCoShow

The MoCoShow (MCS) Chiko to Take Over Prima Location at Bethesda Row Chiko, a Chinese-Korean fine-casual restaurant is coming to Beth… https://t.co/xKis5r9Cbf 14 hours ago

BethesdaBeat

Bethesda Beat Chiko, a fast-casual Chinese-Korean restaurant, could be coming to Bethesda Row by the end of the year https://t.co/po54PpLauN 17 hours ago

DMVdining

DMV Dining RT @jsidman: Another @ChikoFRC is coming to Bethesda this winter https://t.co/SXpf7nsEyz 23 hours ago

jsidman

Jessica Sidman Another @ChikoFRC is coming to Bethesda this winter https://t.co/SXpf7nsEyz 23 hours ago