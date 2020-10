You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Sisolak announces plan to provide COVID-19 update next week



Gov. Sisolak announced he plans to provide updates to the current COVID-19 Statewide Baseline Mitigation Standards next week. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16 Published 3 weeks ago EU leader criticises UK over post-Brexit plan



European Union leader Charles Michel has criticised the UK at the UN GeneralAssembly for its threats to renege on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement itsigned with the bloc. He warned on Friday that the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 3 weeks ago Radnor Township School Board Votes To Start Modified In-Person Learning Next Week



The Radnor Township School Board has approved a plan for students to return to class as early as next week. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:18 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this