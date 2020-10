Flux signs H&M to digital receipts platform Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

We’re incredibly excited to announce our newest digital receipts partnership with the world’s second-largest clothing retailer, H&M. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Samsung Opens up its DSP with Self-Serve Platform



Samsung Ads, the advanced TV advertising unit of the consumer electronics giant, recently launched a self-serve demand-side platform to give advertisers and their agencies more flexibility in their.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:16 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this