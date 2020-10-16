|
McDonald's Announces J Balvin Merchandise Collection
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
McDonald's has expanded its partnership with J Balvin by unveiling a limited-edition merchandise collection designed by the Colombian reggaeton singer and his team. The exclusive merchandise collection fuses J Balvin's fifth studio album Colores with his love of McDonald's food, according to McDonald's. The merchandise will be available on Balvin's online store until supplies last.
