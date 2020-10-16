It's official: Eegee's to open five locations in the Valley
Friday, 16 October 2020 () It is official: Eegee’s, the Tucson-based fast-food joint with a cult-like following known for its frozen fruit-flavored drinks and seasoned fries, is coming back to Phoenix. Eegee’s confirmed Friday in a news release that it would open five restaurants in the Valley — two locations in Gilbert, plus individual locations in Mesa, Phoenix, and Scottsdale beginning in the second quarter of 2021. The announcement comes a week after ABC15 first reported that Eegee’s had filed plans or begun…