It's official: Eegee's to open five locations in the Valley

It is official: Eegee’s, the Tucson-based fast-food joint with a cult-like following known for its frozen fruit-flavored drinks and seasoned fries, is coming back to Phoenix. Eegee’s confirmed Friday in a news release that it would open five restaurants in the Valley — two locations in Gilbert, plus individual locations in Mesa, Phoenix, and Scottsdale beginning in the second quarter of 2021. The announcement comes a week after ABC15 first reported that Eegee’s had filed plans or begun… 👓 View full article

