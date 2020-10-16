Gerstle’s building sold in St. Matthews Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The new owners say they are "doubling down" on the St. Matthews area with this purchase. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Kentucky Times Gerstle’s building sold in St. Matthews https://t.co/4EzJTruw0M 11 minutes ago

