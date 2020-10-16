Global  
 

Ohio State launches fundraising campaign to support cash-strapped athletics department

bizjournals Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Ohio State University’s cash-strapped athletics department has launched a new fundraising initiative aimed at raising money for student-athletes.  OSU says the fundraising campaign will “focus exclusively on maintaining the services and excellence that has made Ohio State one of the nation’s premier and most successful athletic departments in the country.” The department is facing major financial challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed the football season as well…
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Ohio's COVID-19 travel advisory a challenge for Greater Cincinnatians living and working on state lines

Ohio's COVID-19 travel advisory a challenge for Greater Cincinnatians living and working on state lines 02:12

 A new COVID-19 advisory issued by the Ohio Department of Health warns that cross-border travel from Ohio into Indiana is dangerous. The advisory, in effect as of Thursday, says people living in Ohio should quarantine for 14 days after traveling from Indiana and several other states.

