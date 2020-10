Creditors approve Jet Airways revival plan Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Rekindling hope for Jet Airways to fly again, the grounded-since-last-April airline’s committee of creditors has approved a revival plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE businessman Murari Lal Jalan. 👓 View full article

