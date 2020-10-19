Global  
 

Arizona cities defend progress after slipping in clean energy ranking

bizjournals Monday, 19 October 2020
WASHINGTON – Local officials pushed back last week against a new report that showed three Arizona cities slipping in a national ranking on clean-energy policies, saying the report does not appear to reflect their clean- and renewable-energy efforts. The 2020 City Clean Energy Scorecard, released by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, scores the 100 largest cities in the country in five categories ranging from local government to energy and water utilities. Phoenix finished 19th…
