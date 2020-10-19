ConocoPhillips strikes US$9.7bn deal to buy Concho Resources Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has struck a deal with US shale group Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in a deal valued at US$9.7bn. It will be an all paper transaction with Concho sharesholders receiving 1.46 Conoco shares for each Concho share they own – which pitches the value of the deal at US$49.30 per share. The deal is marked some 45% beneath the US$93 per share level seen for Concho back in January. In Monday’s pre-market trading, Concho is indicated 2.63% higher at US$49.88. Conocco expects to achieve around US$500mln of savings as a result of the consolidation. “The leadership and boards of both companies believe today’s transaction is an affirmation of our commitment to lead a structural change for our vital industry,” said Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips chief executive. “Concho is a tremendous fit with ConocoPhillips. “Together, ConocoPhillips and Concho will have unmatched scale and quality across the important value drivers in our business: an enviable low cost of supply asset base, a strong balance sheet, a disciplined capital allocation approach, ESG excellence and great people.” 👓 View full article

