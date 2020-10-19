This D.C. startup is raising $450K to expand its smart fridge vending network Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Raising money during a global pandemic when budgets are tight and the economy is unstable is a tall order. But Sarah Frimpong believes her efforts to do so will nonetheless pay off. Frimpong, the CEO of Wellfound Foods, has raised $220,000 of a $450,000 fundraising round to bankroll the expansion of her company's vending "smart fridges." The fridges sell the same prepared foods she makes for her wholesale business — which has taken a major hit during the pandemic. Wholesale distribution of…


