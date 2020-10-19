Global  
 

The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion

Business Insider Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Local blockbusters have helped the China box office recover while US theaters continue to struggle amid the pandemic.
