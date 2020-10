Target giving $200 bonus to hourly workers Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The $70 million investment is the fourth time this year Target has recognized its frontline workers with a bonus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Target To Hire 130,000 Holiday Workers



Target To Hire 130,000 Holiday Workers Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:25 Published on September 24, 2020

Tweets about this